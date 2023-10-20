Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was off 8 cents at $5.86 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 9.50 cents at $4.9550 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was off 8 cents at $5.86 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 9.50 cents at $4.9550 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.75 cents at 3.8250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $13.0225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.8427 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.75 cents at $2.4182 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was down 2.00 cents at $.68 pound.

