Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was down 12 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4 cents at $4.80 a…

Wheat for Dec. was down 12 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4 cents at $4.80 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.50 cents at 3.8975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 7 cents at $12.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.12 cents at $1.8112 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was .55 cent at $2.3987 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was gained 1.13 cents at $.6750 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.