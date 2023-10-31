Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 3:39 PM

Wheat for Dec. fell 9.75 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .50 cent at $4.7875 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 14.50 cents at 3.8925 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.25 cents at $12.87 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .37 cent at $1.8375 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .03 cent at $2.3770 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.7172 a pound.

