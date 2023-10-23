Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $5.8725 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 5.25 cents at $4.9025 a…

Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $5.8725 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 5.25 cents at $4.9025 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 3 cents at 3.8550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $12.8625 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was fell 6.02 cents at $1.7825 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 4.20 cents at $2.3762 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .12 cent at $.6612 a pound.

