Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. was rose 11 cents at $5.7950 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $4.7925 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 4 cents at 3.9725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 8.75 cents at $12.7950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .58 cent at $1.8170 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $2.4055 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs eds gained 1.12 cents at $.6862 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up