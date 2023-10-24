Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 6.75 cents at $5.8050 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 6.25 cents at $4.84 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. fell 6.75 cents at $5.8050 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 6.25 cents at $4.84 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 4.25 cents at 3.8975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.50 cents at $12.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 1.65 cents at $1.7990 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 1.38 cents at $2.39 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.6637 a pound.

