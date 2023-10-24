Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 9 cents at $5.7725 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 7.50 cents at $4.8475 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.8150 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 10.75 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.8130 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.3965 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .32 cent at $.6672 a pound.

