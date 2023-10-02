Grains lower, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 13.75 cents at $5.6150 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .50 cent at $4.8550 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 3 cents at $4.42 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 21.75 cents at $12.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.8582 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.75 cents at $2.5415 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.25 cents at $.8005 a pound.

