VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grains lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 16.75 cents at $5.8625 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 16 cents at $4.9225 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.50 cents at $3.8425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 13.75 cents at $12.9750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.35 cents at $1.8460 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.35 cents at $2.4090 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .22 cent at $.6640 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up