Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 8.25 cents at $5.7675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.8225 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 4.75 cents at $3.91 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 9.25 cents at $12.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .62 cent at $1.8167 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $2.40 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 1.90 cents at $.6795 a pound.

