Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $361.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.23 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.39 to $10.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.66 billion to $8.74 billion.

