Glacier Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52.4 million.

The bank, based in Kalispell, Montana, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $295.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $197.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.4 million.

