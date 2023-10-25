Getty Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $29.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 56 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.8 million.

Getty Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.24 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.