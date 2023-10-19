Genuine Parts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $351.2 million. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.89 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.30 per share.

