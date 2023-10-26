Gentherm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $15.8 million. On…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $366.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.4 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion.

