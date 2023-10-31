GE HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $375 million.…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

