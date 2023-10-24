Gatx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $52.5 million in its third quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $52.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX

