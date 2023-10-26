Gaming and Leisure Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $251.2 million, or 92 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 92 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $184 million, or 70 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $359.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.9 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.68 to $3.69 per share.

