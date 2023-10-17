Fulton Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $72.1…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $72.1 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $386.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $274.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

