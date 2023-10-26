FTI Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $83.3 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.34.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $893.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.5 million.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $6.70 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.4 billion.

