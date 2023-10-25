FTAI Aviation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $41.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $41.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $291.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.1 million.

