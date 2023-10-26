Live Radio
Frontier Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:12 AM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $883 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

