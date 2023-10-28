PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 57, James River 0
Altavista 50, Nelson County 26
Amelia County 28, Central of Lunenburg 21
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Atlee 28, Mechanicsville High School 3
Bassett 46, Martinsville 0
Bath County 56, Parry McCluer 0
Battlefield 49, Osbourn 0
Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14
Benedictine 42, St. Michael Catholic 13
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Southampton Academy 24
Brentsville 37, Skyline 0
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 7
Buckingham County 49, Cumberland 0
Clarke County 30, Luray 0
Collegiate-Richmond 38, Norfolk Academy 7
Cosby 16, Lloyd Bird 13
Courtland 45, Caroline 7
Culpeper 42, James Monroe 35
Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 12
E.C. Glass 17, Heritage (Lynchburg) 6
Eastern View 58, Chancellor 15
Eastside 40, Auburn 0
Edison 42, Falls Church 0
Essex 38, Lancaster 28
Forest Park 17, Colgan 0
Fort Defiance 21, Staunton 13
Frank Cox 22, Kempsville 21
GW-Danville 57, Mecklenburg County 19
Gainesville 51, Freedom 18
Galax 42, Fort Chiswell 27
Gate City 43, Central – Wise 6
George Marshall 35, Yorktown 33
George Wythe 23, Grayson County 0
Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 0
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 15
Gloucester 15, Woodside 14
Goochland 7, Fluvanna 6
Grafton 62, Jamestown 0
Graham 49, Tazewell 6
Granby 30, Manor High School 8
Green Run 47, Tallwood 7
Greensville County 44, Franklin 6
Gretna 44, Chatham 7
Grundy 32, Tolsia, W.Va. 12
Hanover 38, Douglas Freeman 35
Hayfield 48, Justice High School 0
Heritage 41, Rock Ridge 27
Holston 29, Rural Retreat 28
Honaker 48, Northwood 7
Huguenot 30, Midlothian 15
Hurley 60, Castlewood 20
IMG Academy, Fla. def. Life Christian, forfeit
Independence 21, Potomac Falls 20
Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13
James Madison 38, Oakton 12
James River 21, Monacan 7
Jefferson Forest 42, Amherst County 7
John Battle 42, Lee High 34
John Champe 55, Broad Run 54
K&Q Central 48, Middlesex 13
Kettle Run 56, Fauquier 6
King George 48, Spotsylvania 6
King William 48, West Point 8
King’s Fork High School 48, Deep Creek 7
Lake Taylor 34, Norcom 28
Landstown 56, First Colonial 17
Liberty Christian 49, Brookville 6
Liberty-Bealeton 35, James Wood 29, OT
Lightridge 35, Riverside 7
Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 21
Loudoun County 49, Park View-Sterling 7
Loudoun Valley 54, Dominion 3
Louisa 28, Albemarle 13
Magna Vista 54, Halifax County 25
Manchester 61, Richmond 8
Marion 47, Richlands 28
Massaponax 28, Stafford 7
Matoaca 45, Prince George 0
Maury 81, Churchland 0
McLean 14, Wakefield 11
Meridian High School 28, Warren County 7
Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 15
Monticello 27, Orange County 22
Mountain View 42, North Stafford 7
Nansemond River 66, Lakeland 6
Narrows 54, Craig County 0
Norfolk Christian School 42, Roanoke Catholic 6
North Cross 71, Hargrave Military 6
Northampton 48, Arcadia 28
Northumberland 50, Colonial Beach 18
Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14
Patrick Henry 21, Henrico 19
Patrick Henry 35, Chilhowie 13
Patrick Henry 62, Blacksburg 0
Patriot 55, Gar-Field 7
Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 42, Catholic 32
Potomac 13, Woodbridge 0
Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 19
Radford 56, Carroll County 0
Riverbend 41, Brooke Point 6
Riverheads 60, Waynesboro 35
Rustburg 74, Liberty-Bedford 0
Rye Cove 46, J.I. Burton 0
Salem 49, Christiansburg 10
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Kellam 13
Smithfield 27, New Kent 24, OT
South County 28, Lake Braddock 20
South Lakes 45, Centreville 3
Southampton 49, Windsor 0
St. Annes-Belfield 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 12
Strasburg 30, Madison County 21
Sussex Central 22, Brunswick 20
TJHS 28, Armstrong 12
Thomas Dale 28, Hopewell 24
Turner Ashby 55, Rockbridge County 0
Tuscarora 28, Woodgrove 12
Twin Springs 73, Thomas Walker 29
Union 37, Abingdon 20
Unity Reed 47, Osbourn Park 0
Va. Episcopal 46, Rappahannock County 16
Virginia High 20, Lebanon 12
Warhill 37, Tabb 6
Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21
West Potomac 46, W.T. Woodson 19
West Springfield 44, Fairfax 20
Western Albemarle 35, Charlottesville 14
Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14, OT
Westfield 56, Chantilly 12
William Byrd 34, Staunton River 6
William Campbell 24, Dan River 22
William Fleming 21, Franklin County 0
William Monroe 34, Harrisonburg 33
Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 12
Woodstock Central 57, Page County 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City County High School vs. Mathews, ccd.
