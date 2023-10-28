PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 57, James River 0 Altavista 50, Nelson County 26 Amelia County 28, Central of Lunenburg 21 Annandale…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 57, James River 0

Altavista 50, Nelson County 26

Amelia County 28, Central of Lunenburg 21

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Atlee 28, Mechanicsville High School 3

Bassett 46, Martinsville 0

Bath County 56, Parry McCluer 0

Battlefield 49, Osbourn 0

Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14

Benedictine 42, St. Michael Catholic 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Southampton Academy 24

Brentsville 37, Skyline 0

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 7

Buckingham County 49, Cumberland 0

Clarke County 30, Luray 0

Collegiate-Richmond 38, Norfolk Academy 7

Cosby 16, Lloyd Bird 13

Courtland 45, Caroline 7

Culpeper 42, James Monroe 35

Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 12

E.C. Glass 17, Heritage (Lynchburg) 6

Eastern View 58, Chancellor 15

Eastside 40, Auburn 0

Edison 42, Falls Church 0

Essex 38, Lancaster 28

Forest Park 17, Colgan 0

Fort Defiance 21, Staunton 13

Frank Cox 22, Kempsville 21

GW-Danville 57, Mecklenburg County 19

Gainesville 51, Freedom 18

Galax 42, Fort Chiswell 27

Gate City 43, Central – Wise 6

George Marshall 35, Yorktown 33

George Wythe 23, Grayson County 0

Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 0

Glenvar 49, Floyd County 15

Gloucester 15, Woodside 14

Goochland 7, Fluvanna 6

Grafton 62, Jamestown 0

Graham 49, Tazewell 6

Granby 30, Manor High School 8

Green Run 47, Tallwood 7

Greensville County 44, Franklin 6

Gretna 44, Chatham 7

Grundy 32, Tolsia, W.Va. 12

Hanover 38, Douglas Freeman 35

Hayfield 48, Justice High School 0

Heritage 41, Rock Ridge 27

Holston 29, Rural Retreat 28

Honaker 48, Northwood 7

Huguenot 30, Midlothian 15

Hurley 60, Castlewood 20

IMG Academy, Fla. def. Life Christian, forfeit

Independence 21, Potomac Falls 20

Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13

James Madison 38, Oakton 12

James River 21, Monacan 7

Jefferson Forest 42, Amherst County 7

John Battle 42, Lee High 34

John Champe 55, Broad Run 54

K&Q Central 48, Middlesex 13

Kettle Run 56, Fauquier 6

King George 48, Spotsylvania 6

King William 48, West Point 8

King’s Fork High School 48, Deep Creek 7

Lake Taylor 34, Norcom 28

Landstown 56, First Colonial 17

Liberty Christian 49, Brookville 6

Liberty-Bealeton 35, James Wood 29, OT

Lightridge 35, Riverside 7

Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 21

Loudoun County 49, Park View-Sterling 7

Loudoun Valley 54, Dominion 3

Louisa 28, Albemarle 13

Magna Vista 54, Halifax County 25

Manchester 61, Richmond 8

Marion 47, Richlands 28

Massaponax 28, Stafford 7

Matoaca 45, Prince George 0

Maury 81, Churchland 0

McLean 14, Wakefield 11

Meridian High School 28, Warren County 7

Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 15

Monticello 27, Orange County 22

Mountain View 42, North Stafford 7

Nansemond River 66, Lakeland 6

Narrows 54, Craig County 0

Norfolk Christian School 42, Roanoke Catholic 6

North Cross 71, Hargrave Military 6

Northampton 48, Arcadia 28

Northumberland 50, Colonial Beach 18

Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14

Patrick Henry 21, Henrico 19

Patrick Henry 35, Chilhowie 13

Patrick Henry 62, Blacksburg 0

Patriot 55, Gar-Field 7

Poquoson 42, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian 42, Catholic 32

Potomac 13, Woodbridge 0

Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 19

Radford 56, Carroll County 0

Riverbend 41, Brooke Point 6

Riverheads 60, Waynesboro 35

Rustburg 74, Liberty-Bedford 0

Rye Cove 46, J.I. Burton 0

Salem 49, Christiansburg 10

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Kellam 13

Smithfield 27, New Kent 24, OT

South County 28, Lake Braddock 20

South Lakes 45, Centreville 3

Southampton 49, Windsor 0

St. Annes-Belfield 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 12

Strasburg 30, Madison County 21

Sussex Central 22, Brunswick 20

TJHS 28, Armstrong 12

Thomas Dale 28, Hopewell 24

Turner Ashby 55, Rockbridge County 0

Tuscarora 28, Woodgrove 12

Twin Springs 73, Thomas Walker 29

Union 37, Abingdon 20

Unity Reed 47, Osbourn Park 0

Va. Episcopal 46, Rappahannock County 16

Virginia High 20, Lebanon 12

Warhill 37, Tabb 6

Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21

West Potomac 46, W.T. Woodson 19

West Springfield 44, Fairfax 20

Western Albemarle 35, Charlottesville 14

Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14, OT

Westfield 56, Chantilly 12

William Byrd 34, Staunton River 6

William Campbell 24, Dan River 22

William Fleming 21, Franklin County 0

William Monroe 34, Harrisonburg 33

Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 12

Woodstock Central 57, Page County 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City County High School vs. Mathews, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.