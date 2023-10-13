PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 27, Glenvar 10 Appomattox 51, Chatham 26 Bath County 49, Eastern Montgomery 0 Battlefield 42, Gainesville 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 27, Glenvar 10

Appomattox 51, Chatham 26

Bath County 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Battlefield 42, Gainesville 0

Baylor, Tenn. 49, Life Christian 10

Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 0

Bland County 27, Jenkins, Ky. 8

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Richmond Christian 8

Blue Ridge School 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 19

Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 0

Broadway 42, William Monroe 21

Brookville 43, Amherst County 9

Brunswick 33, Franklin 0

Bruton 14, Arcadia 7

Catholic 41, Norfolk Christian School 8

Central of Lunenburg 69, Nottoway 32

Christiansburg 62, Hidden Valley 20

Churchland 21, Granby 20

Clarke County 54, Page County 0

Colgan 54, C.D. Hylton 0

Colonial Forge 41, Riverbend 21

Colonial Heights 32, Prince George 13

Courtland 49, James Monroe 12

Culpeper 37, Chancellor 19

Dan River 54, Nelson County 46

Dinwiddie 61, Petersburg 21

Douglas Freeman 56, J.R. Tucker 0

Eastern View 49, Spotsylvania 7

Edison 55, Annandale 6

Essex 56, Northumberland 35

Floyd County 20, Carroll County 6

Fluvanna 23, Orange County 16

Fork Union Prep 42, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 7

Fort Defiance 35, Wilson Memorial 14

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 18

Franklin County 31, Staunton River 28

Freedom 7, Unity Reed 6

GW-Danville 36, Bassett 7

Galax 14, Giles 6

Gar-Field 13, Forest Park 9

Gate City 26, Lee High 19

George Wythe 58, J.I. Burton 0

Glen Allen 17, Hermitage 16

Goochland 21, Western Albemarle 9

Graham 59, Lebanon 14

Grassfield 21, Hickory 14

Grayson County 35, Bluefield, W.Va. 30

Green Run 38, Ocean Lakes 0

Gretna 26, Altavista 16

Grundy 50, Hurley 34

Halifax County 56, Tunstall 18

Hayfield 24, Mount Vernon 0

Henrico 47, Mechanicsville High School 34

Heritage 21, Dominion 3

Highland Springs 48, Potomac, Md. 0

Holston 60, Northwood 6

Honaker 74, Narrows 51

Huguenot 12, Lloyd Bird 9

Independence 22, Riverside 21

Indian River 45, Nansemond River 38

James River 35, Cosby 16

James Robinson 27, W.T. Woodson 14

James Wood 20, Fauquier 10

Jefferson Forest 23, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 35, Millbrook 28

John Champe 50, Woodgrove 29

John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 28, Hargrave Military 0

Justice High School 34, John R. Lewis 20

Kettle Run 41, Sherando 7

King George 59, Caroline 13

King’s Fork High School 84, Lakeland 12

Lafayette 52, Tabb 0

Lake Braddock 52, Alexandria City 14

Lake Taylor 49, Manor High School 21

Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 0

Liberty-Bealeton 33, Skyline 19

Loudoun County 44, Broad Run 7

Loudoun Valley 14, Virginia Academy 0

Louisa 62, Charlottesville 8

Magna Vista 52, Martinsville 6

Manchester 48, Clover Hill 8

Matoaca 35, Hopewell 7

Maury 57, Booker T. Washington 0

Meridian High School 56, Manassas Park 7

Middlesex 27, Charles City County High School 0

Monticello 37, Albemarle 36

Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 6

Nandua 21, Col. Richardson, Md. 15

Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 13

Oscar Smith 35, Deep Creek 7

Park View-Sterling 19, TJ-Alexandria 7

Parry McCluer 45, Craig County 12

Patrick Henry 35, Cave Spring 28

Patriot 47, Osbourn 0

Phoebus 65, Gloucester 0

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Powhatan 33, Midlothian 25, OT

Prince Edward County 24, Randolph-Henry 14

Pulaski County 69, Blacksburg 13

Radford 55, Patrick County 27

Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 12

Ridgeview 28, John Battle 12

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 13

Rural Retreat 21, Chilhowie 14

Rustburg 22, Heritage (Lynchburg) 16

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Kempsville 7

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Roanoke Catholic 6

South Lakes 56, Oakton 18

Southampton 43, Greensville County 0

Spotswood 21, Harrisonburg 7

Stafford 27, North Stafford 6

Stone Bridge 63, Lightridge 0

Strasburg 42, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 49, Waynesboro 27

Surry County 72, Windsor 39

TJHS 53, Deep Run 15

Tallwood 41, First Colonial 14

Tazewell 38, Marion 7

The Covenant School 62, Rappahannock County 12

Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 8

Thomas Walker 43, Twin Valley 8

Turner Ashby 47, East Rockingham 0

Tuscarora 45, Rock Ridge 6

Twin Springs 28, Eastside 20

Union 48, Central – Wise 0

Varina 38, Hanover 9

Virginia High 28, Richlands 24

Warhill 35, Grafton 6

Warwick 45, Woodside 0

West Springfield 34, West Potomac 25

Western Branch 28, Great Bridge 7

Westfield 35, Centreville 0

William Byrd 16, Lord Botetourt 0

William Fleming 40, Northside 7

Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 20, OT

Woodstock Central 30, Madison County 7

York 24, New Kent 17

Yorktown 31, Langley 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

