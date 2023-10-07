PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 42, Marion 13
Albemarle 34, Goochland 0
Alleghany 47, Carroll County 0
Altavista 40, Dan River 22
Amelia County 63, Prince Edward County 30
Appomattox 42, Nelson County 7
Arcadia 23, Washington, Md. 8
Atlee 48, Patrick Henry 27
Bassett 51, Tunstall 21
Bath County 47, Auburn 0
Bethel 51, Gloucester 7
Booker T. Washington 46, Norview 6
Brentsville 51, Warren County 19
Briar Woods 42, Riverside 13
Broad Run 20, Heritage 0
Brunswick Academy 62, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
Buckingham County 57, Nottoway 0
Cave Spring 43, Hidden Valley 7
Central of Lunenburg 42, Randolph-Henry 7
Chancellor 22, Caroline 21
Chatham 26, William Campbell 20
Christchurch 50, Rappahannock County 7
Christiansburg 71, Blacksburg 7
Cin. Elder, Ohio 49, Life Christian 7
Courtland 35, Spotsylvania 0
Deep Creek 28, Western Branch 7
Dominion 30, Rock Ridge 6
E.C. Glass 48, Brookville 14
Eastern Montgomery 44, Craig County 24
Eastern View 58, James Monroe 7
Edison 24, Hayfield 10
Episcopal 34, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 9
Essex 52, Rappahannock 7
Fairfax 42, W.T. Woodson 21
Fluvanna 32, Western Albemarle 3
Forest Park 35, Woodbridge 21
Fort Defiance 28, Stuarts Draft 14
Franklin 46, Surry County 26
Franklin County 42, Northside 28
Freedom 63, Osbourn Park 14
Freedom 66, Colgan 0
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 33, Armstrong 16
GW-Danville 79, Martinsville 0
George Wythe 49, Giles 13
Glenvar 41, Patrick County 21
Granby 41, Lake Taylor 2
Grayson County 25, Fort Chiswell 7
Great Bridge 36, Lakeland 6
Green Run 28, Bayside 14
Grundy 49, Twin Valley 28
Halifax County 21, Mecklenburg County 14
Hanover 49, Mechanicsville High School 7
Harrisonburg 20, Rockbridge County 14
Heritage (Lynchburg) 16, Amherst County 6
Hermitage 27, Douglas Freeman 13
Herndon 21, Chantilly 14
Hurley 52, Thomas Walker 23
James Madison 28, Westfield 24
Jefferson Forest 50, Liberty-Bedford 0
John Battle 30, Central – Wise 6
John Champe 28, Loudoun County 21
John Marshall 29, Charles City County High School 0
Justice High School 14, Annandale 12
Kellam 28, Tallwood 26
Kempsville 48, Landstown 7
Kettle Run 61, Meridian High School 6
King George 54, Culpeper 0
King William 14, Colonial Heights 6
King’s Fork High School 68, Grassfield 21
Langley 45, Wakefield 9
Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 0
Lightridge 27, Independence 15
Lord Botetourt 62, Staunton River 6
Louisa 35, Orange County 22
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Madison County 63, Luray 21
Magna Vista 35, Gretna 34
Manchester 42, Huguenot 20
Massaponax 30, Brooke Point 20
Maury 83, Manor High School 0
McLean 7, Yorktown 3
Menchville 26, Woodside 7
Midlothian 38, Richmond 12
Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Monacan 32, Clover Hill 18
Monticello 52, Charlottesville 8
Mountain View 31, Colonial Forge 13
Mountain View 44, Fishburne Military 12
Nansemond River 49, Hickory 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 36, Catholic 0
Narrows 56, Parry McCluer 21
Norfolk Christian School 27, Isle of Wight Academy 14
North Cross 42, Fredericksburg Christian 7
Northumberland 25, Lancaster 22
Ocean Lakes 30, Princess Anne 7
Osbourn 16, Unity Reed 15
Oscar Smith 27, Indian River 21
Patrick Henry 31, Holston 14
Patriot 56, Gainesville 26
Poquoson 28, York 6
Portsmouth Christian 28, Nandua 26
Potomac 14, Gar-Field 0
Powhatan 33, Cosby 32
Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 28
Radford 55, James River 0
Riverbend 41, North Stafford 20
Riverheads 14, Staunton 12
Roanoke Catholic 28, Bland County 0
Rural Retreat 34, Lebanon 14
Rye Cove 48, Eastside 36
Salem 49, Pulaski County 13
Salem-Va. Beach 23, First Colonial 6
Sherando 41, James Wood 0
Skyline 57, Manassas Park 6
Smithfield 28, Grafton 23
South County 32, Alexandria City 0
Spotswood 37, East Rockingham 0
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 33, Paul VI Catholic High School 14
Stone Bridge 50, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 56, Page County 14
Sussex Central 56, Windsor 6
TJHS 24, Mills Godwin 14
Tazewell 54, Virginia High 24
Tuscarora 14, Loudoun Valley 0
Twin Springs 52, Castlewood 12
Union 20, Ridgeview 14
Varina 21, Glen Allen 13
Washington-Liberty 52, George Marshall 26
West Potomac 43, Oakton 14
West Springfield 27, James Robinson 21
William Byrd 27, William Fleming 21, OT
Wilson Memorial 40, Buffalo Gap 6
Woodgrove 52, Park View-Sterling 0
Woodstock Central 20, Clarke County 7
___
