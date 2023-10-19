Freeport-McMoRan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $454 million. The Phoenix-based company…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $454 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.