Franklin Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $57.8 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $538.4 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.07 to $4.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

