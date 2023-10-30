Forward Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $413.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Forward Air expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.02.

