Fortune Brands Innovations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:25 PM

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $136.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

