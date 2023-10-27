Fortis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $293.7…

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $293.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

