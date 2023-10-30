FMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and to account for discontinued operations, were 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $981.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $982 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to $1.38. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.49 billion.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.57 to $4.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.