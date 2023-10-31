VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Flushing Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:37 PM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.9 million.

