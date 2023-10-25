Flex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $228 million. The Singapore-based…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $228 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $7.47 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.66 per share, with revenue ranging from $28.1 billion to $28.8 billion.

