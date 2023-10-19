Five Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported profit of $6.6 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported profit of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

