Fiserv: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $952 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.62 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.59 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.52 per share.

