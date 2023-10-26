Live Radio
FirstCash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 6:14 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.1 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $786.3 million in the period.

