FirstCash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.1 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $786.3 million in the period.

