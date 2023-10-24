First Quantum Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $325 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $325 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF

