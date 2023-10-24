Live Radio
First Quantum Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:08 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $325 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

