First Mid Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

