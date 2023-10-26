First Merchants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $56.4 million.…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $56.4 million.

The bank, based in Muncie, Indiana, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $257 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $161.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRME

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.