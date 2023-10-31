First Keystone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.8 million…

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

