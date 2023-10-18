First Horizon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $137 million.

The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $778 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $801.2 million.

