VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » First Guaranty Bancshares: Q3…

First Guaranty Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up