First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.2 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $156.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFWM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.