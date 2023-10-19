First Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $49.6…

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $49.6 million in its third quarter.

The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $125 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

