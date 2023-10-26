First Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Renton, Washington, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

