First Financial Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

