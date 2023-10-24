VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
First Community Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:29 PM

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43 million, beating Street forecasts.

