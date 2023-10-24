First Community Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.6…

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.