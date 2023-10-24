First Commonwealth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.2…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.6 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.