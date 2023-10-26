First Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $752 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $50.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $55.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $48.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.61 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCNCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCNCA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.