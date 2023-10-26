First Business Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37 million, which beat Street forecasts.

